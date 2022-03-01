Dervock, Armoy and Mosside get £563,000 from Covid regeneration fund

DUP Councillor John McAuley has welcomed a major cash injection in towns and villages across Causeway Coast and Glens, including £563,000 for regeneration projects in Dervock, Armoy and Mosside.

Commenting after proposing that CC&G Council Borough Council accept the £2.25m offer for funding under the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme on Tuesday evening, Cllr McAuley said:

‘‘This funding will make a massive difference to local communities. The DUP has consistently made the case for more and better investment in rural villages across North Antrim and we are delighted that this is now being delivered.”

He continued: “Over half a million pounds will be invested in a MUGA pitch in Dervock and upgrading play park and community facilities in Armoy and Mosside. These are vital projects that will benefit residents of all ages and backgrounds.

“Of the £2.25m being made available, almost third is being provided by my Party colleague, the Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots. £100,000 is going towards the new MUGA facility in Dervock.

“While others can only sit on the sidelines, or see fit to criticise the speed of progress, the DUP is focused on delivery.

“We are committed to investing in grassroots communities and ensuring our Borough is an attractive place to live, grow up, work and raise a family.’’