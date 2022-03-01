Ellie’s summer ball plans take off for the Air Ambulance

A BIG-HEARTED Garvagh schoolgirl is organising a summer ball to raise funds in memory of her father who died three years ago following a car crash.

With a little help from her proud mum Caroline and her brother 13-year-old Harry, Ellie Smyth is hosting her own fundraiser for Air Ambulance NI in Portrush on June 4.

The Gorran Primary School pupil along with Harry, who attends Limavady High School, and Caroline, who has worked as a nurse throughout the pandemic, are all ambassadors for the life-saving charity.

Ellie's Summer Ball will be held at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush to continue fundraising for the Air Ambulance.

“Ellie is organising this event with a little help from her big brother Harry and me in memory of her dad Peter who would have been celebrating his 50th birthday this year," said mum Caroline.

For more on this story and to find out how you get buy your ticket, see Tuesday's newspaper...






