Church celebrates success of restoration project

A SPECIAL event to mark the completion of the first phase of a major restoration project at a church in Strabane has taken place.

The Church of the Immaculate Conception celebrated the milestone on Thursday morning with guests including the Bishop of the Derry Diocese, Rev Donal McKeown and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, in attendance.

Also present at the end-of-project celebration were some of those who have contributed to the project.

Work to restore the iconic Grade B+ listed church building back its former architectural beauty began in 2020 with the scheme aiming to restore the roof, gutters and drainage.

A heritage exhibition space in the conference room above the sacristy was also created to display items which form the church's immense history.

At Thursday's event, parish priest, Rev Declan Boland, was hailed as the driving force behind the ambitious project.

He spoke of his "deep joy and delight" at seeing the project come to fruition.

Fr Boland also paid tribute to all those involved from its inception to completion including benefactors, the Built Heritage Team and the Community Heritage Team

"We are marking the completion of the Camus Restoration and Inclusive Participation Programme - Living History in the Community', he told those in attendance.

"This church has stood here in its elegance and architectural grandeur since 1895.

"It is the focal point of our community serving all its spiritual needs and keeping the building in pristine condition isn't easy.

"A few years ago I realised that major work would have to be done to the roof and other areas."

Lasting almost six years, the project was supported by a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of almost £600,000 while over £300,000 was donated by parishioners and benefactors.

Speaking of the museum space, Fr Boland continued: "Our great heritage and our history has now been made brilliantly available for the first time to this generation and for generations yet to come.

"The whole project came in at just under £1 million.

“Donations made by our parishioners and benefactors came to £300,481 in under five years, in a time of COVID and in a parish which has its own profile socio-economically.

"The people and what they have done, and the fund matching with the Lottery, are the unsung heroes of the value and of the wonder of our project.

"Not only that, COVID was raging which makes our achievement all the more remarkable.

"When we celebrate our remarkable achievement today and when the exhibition space is opened and blessed, know that I am the proudest and happiest parish priest in Christendom; knowing that the beauty of our church has been preserved and its living history and heritage made available to our community for the very first time.

"There are challenges to come with attention needed to the stain glass windows but today we celebrate what we have done together."

The parish priest said he wished to extend his "profound thanks" to The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Built Heritage Team and the Community Heritage Team "for all their hard work in making all this possible".