Scholarship launched in memory of late NWRC lecturer Eileen Cairns

A SCHOLARSHIP has been launched in memory of a local woman who dedicated 30 years of her life to teaching at the North West Regional College (NWRC).

Eileen Cairns, who lived outside Sion Mills, passed away on July 25, 2020.

The beloved mother and grandmother had Parkinson’s disease and had lectured in IT and Business Studies at NWRC.

She was an immensely respected and popular educator, having spent more than three decades teaching within the Strand Road and Strabane campus'.

Her death led to many tributes from former students who wrote in retrospect to describe Eileen both as “a wonderful teacher and friend.”

One former student said: “Eileen was a beautiful lady, inside and out.

"She always had a huge smile on her face, we enjoyed the craic together and her students’ results were second to none. She was definitely one in a million.”

Married to Noel, the couple have three sons, Gavyn, Ryan, and David.

Eileen is also a beloved grandmother to James, Rachel and Ella.

Eileen’s sons visited Strabane Campus recently to officially launch ‘The Eileen Cairns Scholarship’, which along with a specially engraved trophy, will carry an annual financial support compliment for the recipient to purchase technology or educational resources.

The Cairns family said: “When mum passed away, we were really touched by the many comments and tributes from her former students.

"She just had a special way when it came to communicating with students.

"Mum could always see the potential in people and she loved to see her students achieve success after College.

"When you applied yourself and put in the work, you were good in her books.”

They explained that following Eileen’s death, they came together with NWRC and decided on the annual Scholarship Fund which will reward endeavour and accomplishment.

“We hope that our mother would be delighted that she is continuing to inspire young people after her death”, the family added.

Gillian Moss, head of Client Services and campus manager of NWRC Strabane said it is a fitting tribute to her late colleague.

"This scholarship is a fitting tribute to our late colleague Eileen, given her dedication and support for NWRC Strabane.

"Eileen was an outstanding, teacher and educator. With Eileen’s family we see it as a wonderful legacy and a fitting way to remember someone who gave so much to others.

"We look forward to awarding the first recipient of The Eileen Cairns Scholarship at the end of this academic year.”