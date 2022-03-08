Citizen shifts suspect device - hoax bomb incident blasted as most residents avoid disruption

DISRUPTION caused by yet another hoax bomb planted in Ballymoney, was massively reduced by a member of the public who carried the device away from people's homes and out into the countryside.
“While this individual thought it was the right thing to do and it was a brave thing to do, sadly it does bring a risk!” commented Mervyn Storey MLA, who lives close by.
The ‘elaborate hoax’, discovered in Margaret Avenue on Sunday just before 1.30pm, was carried to woods near the Macfin Road turn off on the Newbridge Road, where it was dealt with by ATO.

