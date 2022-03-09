First lorry with aid sent over to Ukraine

THE first lorry load of aid collected by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s central hub has set off for the Ukrainian border.

Last week the council activated the central-hub to assist community groups, businesses and individuals with the collection, logistics and transportation of supplies to those directly in need.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr said, “The response has simply been amazing, with donations pouring in.

“We’ve had queues of people waiting to hand over boxes and bags of everything from nappies and toiletries to blankets.

“Volunteers are spending hours sorting through and boxing-up thousands of items for transportation.

“It has been fantastic to see first-hand community, business, voluntary organisations and statutory agencies all working together as a borough-wide approach and it is an amazing example of everyone finding a way to make a difference.”

The central-hub is located at Turkington Windows & Conservatories, James Park, Mahon Road, Portadown BT62 3EH.

Opening days and times are as follows:

Saturday 12th March, 10am-12pm

Monday 14th March, 10am-12pm

Wednesday 16th March, 10am-12pm

Trevor Turkington from Turkington Windows & Conservatories said, “We reached out to provide one of our warehouses to facilitate a drop-off point.

“We have been overwhelmed with the response and are delighted to work with multiple organisations to help those in need.”

Chris Slowey from Manfreight said, “When we saw what was happening in Ukraine, we wanted to help where best we could by providing the transportation of humanitarian goods.

“Working with the council to identify what was the most important goods to be moved, our team and key suppliers ordered support to help us get the first truck on its safe passage through Holland and Germany before arriving in Poland this week. We are going to send a further three trucks in the coming weeks to keep supporting the people of Ukraine.”

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council launched humanitarian support to assist the people of Ukraine who are facing unimaginable suffering. Following a statutory council meeting held on Monday 28th February councillors took a unanimous decision to respond to the escalating crisis and provide life-saving support for the Ukrainian people.

Thanks to other business organisations who have provided much-needed packaging materials including JMC Packaging, CASPAC Armagh and Smurfit Kappa.

Essential items required: Nappies (all sizes); Baby formula; Non-perishable baby food; Baby wipes ; Baby blankets; Baby carriers

Tinned and Dry Food; Thermal socks; Thermal underwear; Thermal blankets; Bed clothes (quilts, blankets and pillows); Sleeping bags; Towels

Sanitary products; Soap; Shampoo; Painkillers; Toothbrushes; Toothpaste

Disposable tableware; Torches; Powerbanks; Batteries; Ear plugs; Disposable masks; Disposable gloves; Plasters; Pet food; Yoga mats