Vigilance urged following oil thefts

POLICE in Strabane are urging residents to take extra steps to prevent home heating oil from being stolen following two reports of theft in the town this week.



Oil was reported stolen from a tank at a house in the Urney Road area on Monday evening (March 7) and from a tank at a property in the Springhill area yesterday.



Inspector Ken McDermott is appealing to anyone who was in either of these areas in recent days and saw any suspicious activity, including vehicles in the area or individuals acting suspiciously, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference numbers 1350 of 07/03/22 or 860 of 08/03/22.



Inspector McDermott added: "It's worth looking at some preventative measures to avoid being targeted by thieves and so as to avoid being left without oil.

"Securing your oil tank, keeping gates closed and locked can prevent a theft.

"We would also ask that neighbours keep an eye out for each other, look out for suspicious vehicles and if you see something that doesn't seem right, report it.



"For further crime prevention information, please contact your local crime prevention officer on 101.2

You can also find tips here https://bit.ly/3sSepD8