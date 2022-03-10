£40,000 Tinnies lighting upgrade nearing completion

WORK on a £40,000 lighting upgrade to Strabane's iconic Tinnies structures is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The funding was allocated to Derry City and Strabane District Council from the Department for Communities (DfC) with the work, including LED in-ground up-lighters, beginning in October.

In recent years the landmark site, formally titled 'Let the Dance Begin', has been utilised to show support for a number of causes and campaigns by illuminating the giant metal structures in various colours, however last year it was revealed that more than half of the lights at the site were not working.

In order to bring the lighting system back up to standard, council was urged to invest in a new lighting system, with the external funding subsequently secured for the work via the DfC's Recovery Grant.

DfC Minister Deirdre Hargey confirmed the work is advancing to completion.

She was speaking in response to an Assembly question from West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, who had asked for an update on the scheme of works.

"The upgrades to the lighting at the Let the Dance Begin sculptures are nearing completion and it is anticipated that they will be operational by the end of March 2022," she added.

Named as the second best tourist attraction in Northern Ireland by

Mr McCrossan said he welcomed the progress adding that the upgrade means the striking millenium sculptures - created by Maurice Harron - can now be used for marking special occasions In the town.

“The SDLP have led the charge in making sure that the Tinnies lights were upgraded," he said. "We felt that these upgrade costs should not be footed by the ratepayer through council and pursued central Stormont funding instead.

“I’m delighted that the Department for Communities agreed to fund the upgrades entirely and that work is progressing to complete by the end of March 2022.

"This is capital spend that cannot be used for the health service or for any other service in Strabane. I’m happy the money is being spent in the town rather than elsewhere."

He added: "It’s important that the various groups across the wider Strabane area have a central point to mark special occasions.

"In the past, a lot of people were left disappointed as the lighting was inadequate. I hope the works now undertaken go some way in providing the necessary upgrades.

“It’s important that these sculptures are upgraded and maintained.

"We need to secure them for the future and we need to preserve what art we have in the town. This is a step in the right direction in this regard.”