Hunter welcomes move to make careless driving a fixed penalty notice offence  

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has welcomed SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s move to make careless driving a fixed penalty notice offence.

Legislation on the issue will be brought forward following a recent consultation exercise.

SDLP East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “The move by SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to introduce tougher penalties for people convicted of careless driving will make people safer both on our roads and on our streets. It sends out a clear message that careless driving will not be tolerated and those found guilty of it will be dealt with appropriately. It will also cause those who engage in risky driving behaviours to think twice next time they get behind the wheel.

“Careless driving is the main cause of injury on our roads and we are still seeing far too many deaths involving vehicles each year. The introduction of fixed penalty notices has the potential to reduce these injuries and save lives, not just for drivers, but for passengers, cyclists and pedestrians who can fall victim to erratic or improper driving.

“The decision by SDLP Minister Mallon to ensure legislation will be brought forward on this issue shows her determination to deliver important projects and initiatives. While other parties’ are more interested in pursuing their own selfish interests, Minister Mallon is using the time left to deliver for local communities and keep them safe.”