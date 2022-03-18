Weekend weather forecast

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Friday 18 March 2022 22:58
What can we expect weather-wise this weekend?
Here's Alex Deakin from the Met Office with all the details.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
NIFL Premiership: Implications at both ends of table as leaders Linfield take on Swifts
Twenty-one people died from COVID-19 last week, NISRA stats show
Will Irish eyes be smiling at Cheltenham?
Hargey announces significant funding support for women’s football
AIL rugby’s return to Palace Grounds ends with a bonus point win for Armagh
Ryder Cup legend McDowell an asset to European team
2.0 Hot Rods World Final at Aghadowey Speedweekend
Armagh shrug off stubborn Antrim
Armagh AC looking back and getting ready to move forward
800 jobs to go at P&O Ferries, services suspended.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ulster Gazette
56 Scotch Street, Armagh
BT61 7DQ
Tel: 028 3752 2639