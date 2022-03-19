Over £2.5m in compensation paid out to flood-hit Glenelly farmers

OVER 200 farming businesses in Glenelly who were impacted by the devastating floods caused by freak rainfall almost four years ago have finally received compensation.

Following a lengthy lobby by farmers, the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) and politicians, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots announced a £3.45 million support scheme for farmers impacted by the unprecedented flooding in August 2017.

The scheme was announced in April last year, with payments beginning to issue from August.

"The North West Flooding Income Support Scheme opened for applications on July 28 and closed on August 12, 2021," Minister Poots explained.

"To be eligible for income support payments farm businesses had to have made force majeure declarations for areas of land which were damaged at the time of the flooding on August 22 and 23, 2017.

"All income support payments amounting to over £2.5 million have been made to 208 eligible farm businesses in the area."

The Minister revealed the statistics in response to a written Assembly question from West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, asking for an update on the scheme.

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to farming land when land and livestock were washed away in huge landslides which also deposited large volumes of silt, rock and debris during the unprecedented flooding.

Fencing and large swathes of road and bridges were all washed away while some of the most fertile agricultural land in the area was also badly damaged and turned to sludge.

Since then farmers have worked tirelessly to get their damaged lands gradually back to normal at a cost of hundreds of thousands of pounds from their own pockets.

Mr McCrossan said that thanks to the Minister's intervention, the funding has lessoned the huge financial loss many farmers faced since August 2017.

“The flooding that hit the Glenelly Valley in August 2017 was unprecedented and it caused significant damage to farmers land, machinery and homes," he said.

“Since then, the SDLP had lobbied the permanent secretary and the Minister intensely for a compensation package that would help get these farmers back on their feet after suffering such loss.

“Those lobbying efforts paid off last year when Minister Poots finally agreed to a compensation package and I’m happy to hear that over £2.5 million has now been paid out to 208 farmers and businesses impacted across the North West."

He continued: "Although the scheme has not covered every single cost, I do think it’s gone some way in helping repair the damage caused by the floods and offsetting the debt these farmers have gotten into as a result.

“I want to thank the Minister and his officials for this scheme. It’s been beneficial for those impacted by the floods.

"I hope we don’t see similar levels flooding in the area for a long long time.”