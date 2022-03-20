City man accused of having indecent images of children

A 40-YEAR-OLD Armagh man who is alleged to have had indecent photographs of children in his possession has been returned for trial to Newry Crown Court.

Steven Cummings, of Gaol Square, faces six counts of possessing an indecent photograph of a child, as well as possession of a prohibited image of a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

Cummings is alleged to have been in possession of the indecent photographs on October 16 and November 13, 2014 and on July 4, 2015.

He is also alleged to have possessed a prohibited image on November 16, 2014 and to have had possession of an extreme pornographic image, on May 31, 2011.

During his brief court appearance, Cummings – who appeared before the court via videolink from his solicitor’s office – replied “No” when asked if he objected to the holding of a preliminary enquiry.

He was also asked if he was aware of the charges against him, to which he replied “Yes”.

When Cummings was asked if he wished to say anything in relation to the charges, he said “No”.

A prosecution lawyer told the court on the basis of the papers before the court, there is a prima facie case for the accused to answer.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer released Cummings on his own bail of £500 and ordered that he return to Newry Crown Court for arraignment on April 5.

As part of his bail conditions, the deputy district judge said the accused must not be in the company of anyone under the age of 18 years.