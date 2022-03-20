Shock at sudden death of Ciaran McGurgan

The Armagh community has been left in shock following the sudden death of a well known estate agent.

Mr Ciaran McGurgan, owner of the city’s Maison Real Estate died on Saturday.

A family death notice stated: “McGurgan, Ciaran. (Ennislare Road, Armagh) suddenly March 19th 2022.

“Dearly beloved partner of Paul, loving son of Boe and Betty and much loved brother of Adrian and Sean.

“Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.”

Mr McGurgan founded the business in 2014, taking over the former First Trust Bank site in Lower English Street in 2018, along with business partner Jeremy Baird.

The business also has a branch in Dungannon.

Funeral arrangements for Mr McGurgan are to be announed later.