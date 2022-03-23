Police advise of possible traffic disruption ahead of anti Protocol rally in Ballymoney

MOTORISTS are being advised of possible traffic disruption in Ballymoney on Friday evening (25th March) due to the anti Northern Ireland Protocol rally and parade that will take place.

There will be diversions in place around the High Street/ Main Street area from 7pm and a parade is scheduled to start at 8.30pm from Townhead Street Car Park making its way around Townhead Street, Model School Road, High Street, Main Street, Meeting House Street, Queen Street, Victoria Street, Linenhall Street and High Street before ending back at Townhead Street.



The parade is scheduled to last for approximately one hour. Delays are expected. Please follow directions of local police.