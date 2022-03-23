Police appeal following theft of high value machinery

POLICE in Strabane investigating the theft of a lorry containing machinery from premises in the town are appealing for information.

A blue DAF lorry, containing a JCB telehandler, a JCB Micro digger and a JCB Micro dumper, was reported stolen from the premises on Dock Street on March 18, however, it's believed the theft occurred at around 9.30pm on March 16.

The lorry has since been recovered after it was located in County Donegal.

Inspector Ken McDermott said: "While thankfully the lorry has been recovered the machinery, which has significant value, has yet to be located.

"When this theft was carried out, Strabane town centre would have been busy with people attending a fun fair.

"If you were in the area around this time and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or if you believe you saw the lorry being taken, get in touch with us.

"If you know the whereabouts of the machinery stolen or, if you've offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances, call us on 101, quoting reference 752 of 18/03/22. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."