Writers group launches new book in Portrush Town Hall

Portrush Town Hall, which may feature in the new book, is the venue for the launch of a new book.
MEMBERS of a local writers’ group - Portrush Writers - will be launching their new book in the resort on Friday evening (March 25).
'Reeling In: Stories Poetry and Prose,' edited by Kate Murphy (Ballycastle: Impact Printing, 2021), will receive its launch in one of Portrush's most iconic buildings, the Town Hall, at 7.30pm.
"'Reeling In' is the fifth anthology published by this long-running community writers’ group," explained a spokesperson.
"Kate Murphy, the editor, writes in the book’s introduction that the reader will find uplifting and thought-provoking poetry, amusing verse, short stories, folktales and reminiscences of other days in Portrush and in the countryside.
"The launch will feature readings by the contributors, a performance by local musicians and a guest speaker in Dr Frank Sewell from Ulster University.
"This new anthology of moving and inspirational work by local writers is a perfect treat and everyone is welcome to the launch for some lilts, lines and laughs in Portrush Town Hall on Friday at 7.30pm," the spokesperson added.