Man arrested in connection with shooting incident

DETECTIVES investigating an incident in Strabane where a teenager was shot in the leg have made an arrest and carried out a number of searches in the town.

The 19-year-old victim was beaten with a baseball bat before being shot in the leg in his home in Springhill Park at around 7:20pm on February 9.

This morning, detectives arrested a 36-year-old man under the Terrorism Act and he remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was a brutal attack on the victim who was at home with a family member, aged just 11 years old, when the gunmen struck.

"It was reported the gunmen also pointed a gun at the young boy.

"This sickening attack has left the victim with life-changing injuries along with having to deal with the trauma of what he experienced.

“I want to reiterate our appeal to anyone with information about this savage attack to call us.

"Think if this was your son, or brother or friend - how would you feel? If you have information, tell us. It may make all the difference to catching those responsible.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 1668 of 09/02/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.