Cost of living support branded 'underwhelming'

THE Chancellor’s Spring Statement does not go far enough to support people and businesses facing spiralling fuel and energy costs says the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy.

In a statement following the Chancellor’s announcement, Minister Murphy said: “The Chancellor’s statement provides nowhere near enough support to people and businesses struggling with the rising cost of living. Despite inflation being at a 30 year high, the Chancellor is tinkering on the edges.

“Increasing the threshold for National Insurance contributions will help mitigate the impact of the hike on workers on the very lowest incomes, but the Chancellor should have gone further by scrapping his planned increase in National Insurance entirely.

“The reduction in fuel duty for motorists is minimal. A 5p reduction will be of little comfort to motorists given that petrol and diesel prices have increased by over 20 and 30 pence per litre respectively since the start of this year.

“At a time when households are facing spiralling costs to heat their homes today’s statement fails to reduce VAT on energy bills or uprate benefits.”

The Minister continued: “It is hugely disappointing the Chancellor is proceeding with the removal of the red diesel rebate.

“With businesses, our construction and agri-food sectors in particular, already facing increased prices this additional tax burden couldn’t come at a worse time.

“The Chancellor could also have imposed a windfall tax on energy companies but he chose not to.”

As a result of the announcement last week, Northern Ireland will receive £34 million Resource DEL in Barnett consequential for 2022-23. In relation to this, Minister Murphy commented:

“I have asked the Chancellor to consider ring-fencing any additional Barnett for the cost of living crisis. This may enable me to allocate the money for similar support here. My request remains under consideration. Therefore this £34m will be added to the £300 million which in the absence of an Executive cannot be allocated to help families, communities and businesses."

The Finance Minister concluded: “With households struggling to heat their homes and fuel their cars, the actions that the Chancellor has taken are extremely limited. Much more could and should have been done. I will continue to press the British Government to take further measures as a matter of urgency.”

Across the political sphere in Northern Ireland, there is a strong sense of disappointment in the Chancellor's Spring Statement, with several representatives making statements suggesting that the proposed changes do not go nearly far enough to address the increased cost of living challenges being faced here.

Dissatisfaction with the statement is also being highlighted by the fact that, per the Northern Ireland Protocol, the proposed VAT changes cannot be implement in Northern Ireland without the permission of the Europen Union, though this discrepancy is to be offset by a financial package.