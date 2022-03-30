Delivery of A5 remains 'absolute priority' for Roads Minister

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has reaffirmed her commitment to progressing the A5 Western Transport Corridor (A5WTC) scheme.

Speaking as she published the new Environmental Statement Addendum and associated documentation as the next vital steps for the progression of the scheme, Ms Mallon said the long-delayed scheme remains "an absolute priority".

Coming with a price tag of £1.2 billion, the 85km scheme is a Northern Ireland Executive flagship project which, when complete, will run from Newbuildings bypassing Strabane, Newtownstewart, Omagh, Ballygawley and Aughnacloy before terminating at the existing A5 just south of Aughnacloy.

First mooted back in 2007, the A5 would be the single largest road scheme ever undertaken in Northern Ireland however it has been beset with delays.

Work had previously been expeced to commence on the first phase between Strabane and Newbuildings in 2021, but the scheme was dealt a further blow following the publication of an interim report from the public inquriy held in February and March 2020.

Minister Mallon said: “The A5 is an absolute priority for me as a strategic road. It will critically improve road safety, tackle regional imbalance, contribute to economic growth and job opportunities for local communities, and improve connectivity on this island.

"I know this project has been long awaited and I have been determined as Minister to see it progress through the statutory processes as quickly as possible, ensuring the project is delivered.

“The public inquiry on the A5WTC scheme of March 2020 led to the publication of an interim report from the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) in September 2020.

"After careful consideration of that report, I published, in March of last year, an interim departmental statement that set out the way ahead for the scheme.

"I accepted the PAC’s key recommendation regarding the preparation of and consultation on further documents on the important topics of flood risk and the consideration of alternatives to the proposed scheme. As such, I asked officials to prepare a further addendum to the Environmental Statement for consultation."

The Minister added: "I am publishing this new Environmental Statement Addendum and associated documentation, including a new draft Vesting Order required to mitigate environmental impacts, and updated reports relating to the Habitats Directive for the scheme.

"This commences a consultation process that is open until May 6, 2022.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in this significant project to view the relevant documentation and make their views known during this consultation period.”

The documentation is available on the scheme website at A5 Western Transport Corridor (a5wtc.com) or it can be viewed during normal working hours at County Hall in Omagh and the library building in Strabane.

On receipt of all representations made during this consultation process, the PAC will be invited to reconvene the public inquiry later this year.

This should enable the PAC to consider all the public representations made and prepare its final report.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, has welcomed the Minister's commitment to the project.

“The overwhelming majority of people in West Tyrone want this A5 upgrade," he said. "It is long past time that we saw work begin on this project and I welcome SDLP Minister Nichola Mallon once again putting on record her determination to see it come to fruition.

"She has brought a renewed momentum to ensuring the A5 is delivered since becoming Minister.

“We have already seen far too many lives lost on the A5 and it’s regrettable that this vital work is continually delayed by a small minority.

"Despite our best efforts to address any concerns they may have they continue to remain in the shadows and it’s our communities that suffer as a result of their obstinance.

“I urge people to take part in this consultation and send a clear message that we are in support of this scheme and want to see it delivered as soon as possible.

"It will not only protect people, it will greatly improve our local transport links and attract businesses, investment and jobs to this area.

“I’d like to thank SDLP Minister Mallon for her continued efforts to progress this vital road upgrade, even when challenges have presented themselves she has not been deterred.

"I will not give up until this road is delivered and the SDLP will keep fighting to improve the lives of everyone in our community.”

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MP., Órfhlaith Begley, urged Minister Mallon to ensure urgency to see the project move forward to construction.

"The publication of the updated Environmental Statement by the Department for Infrastructure is the next step towards moving this strategic project forward to construction," she commented.

"I have urged Minister Mallon to inject urgency into the A5 upgrade given the lengthy delay in producing this statement.

"The Minister and the department need to ensure they have all the necessary groundwork done to get this project over the line as we cannot afford any more setbacks.

"We know the majority of people living here want to see the A5 upgrade and I would encourage everyone to show your support by engaging in the consultation.

"The delivery of this road is crucial to increase road safety and thereby save lives.

"The upgrade of the A5 will unlock the economic potential of the north west, improve connectivity and address the regional imbalance that has been in existence for far too long."