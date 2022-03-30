Police seize drugs worth an estimated £20,000

POLICE in Strabane have seized suspected Class B drugs worth an estimated £20,000.



Following the seizure of the suspected cannabis during an operation on March 21, follow-up enquiries by officers resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old man on suspicion of drug-related offences and the seizure of £4,000 in cash.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.



Sergeant Wilders said: "Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland.

"We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate an ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.” Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org