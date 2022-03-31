Council services resume but further strike by school bus drivers to cause 'considerable disruption'

REGULAR council services have resumed following last week's strike action, Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed, however with no agreement made further strike action over a pay dispute has not been ruled out.

Throughout last week, council workers from Derry City and Strabane District Council along with their counterparts in other councils downed tools and began their first week of strike action as members of the Unite union.

Education and Housing Executive workers also took to the picket lines.

A raft of council services were significantly impacted including recycling centres, leisure centres, parks and other council-owned sites.

On Monday, council confirmed that all services had resumed with all sites "open as normal".

Black and brown bin services recommenced as normal with the blue bin collections recommencing the following week (April 4).

"If your brown bin is normally collected along with your blue bin then please leave it out next week when these collections recommence," a council spokesperson said.

Despite the widespread disruption no pay offer, which is being sought to help local workers counter the spiraling cost of living, was agreed and council workers are expected to take further strike action unless a resolution is reached.

Unite had confirmed the beginning of industrial action at nineteen NJC employers after large majorities of its members voted in favour.

It followed the rejection by members of a pay offer of 1.75 per cent for the year 2021-22, with the union arguing that this would mean another real terms pay cut and coming after eleven years of pay freezes.

The union is seeking localised settlements to deliver improved pay despite the other two signatory unions in the bargaining processes of the ‘Green Book’ NJC having agreed the pay offer.

Meanwhile, disruption is expected to some school bus routes as Education Authority (EA) bus drivers get ready for further strike action this Friday.

Drivers will take further strike action, which according to the Union's lead regional officer for education, Kieran Ellison, will cause "considerable disruption" to school transport.

According to Mr Ellison, the responsibility for such disruption lies with the EA, who failed to make a response to last week's strike action.

Mr Ellison said: "We have notified the employer that our members working in the Education Authority will be taking a further day of strike on Friday.

“Given most of these workers are school bus drivers, it is likely that this strike action will result in considerable disruption to school transport.

"Full responsibility for this lies with the Education Authority who have failed to make any response even after the first week of strike action.

"We are calling on them to come forward with a realistic pay offer to address our members’ pay expectations.”

The strike announcement comes ahead of a meeting involving workforce reps from across all NJC-pay sectors this week which is likely to determine the union’s wider strategy to win improvements to pay.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, paid tribute to the continued efforts of her members in local authorities and education.

She said: “Workers in local authorities, Housing Executive and education in Northern Ireland launched their campaign to win a decent pay deal with a powerful first week of strike action.

“If they don’t want more of the same these employers will have to come to the table with a realistic offer. The workers can count on my union’s full support every step of the way.”