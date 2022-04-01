Large crowds expected in Strabane as Angling Fair makes welcome return

THE first North West Angling Fair for three years is expected to draw thousands of people to the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane this weekend.

Popular with every level of angler, the event is hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Loughs Agency and will feature some of the UK and Ireland’s top fly casters and dressers from 11am to 5pm on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3.

The programme includes workshops in fly-tying, trade stands, angling training and coaching, casting demonstrations and competitions.

“The North West Angling Fair is now firmly established as one of the main events in the UK and Ireland angling calendar, offering anglers of all levels the opportunity to learn more about their craft and to source new equipment from traders,” said Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke.

“The River Mourne is one of a number of great fishing locations in our region and this is an ideal opportunity to showcase it to the wider angling fraternity.

“We will have world class guests and coaches in attendance so I would encourage the public to access the programme now and plan your weekend of angling fun.”

There will be limited car parking in the Melvin Sports Complex on a first come, first served basis and attenders are recommended to use the nearby town centre car parks.

While the fair is free, the exhibition area will allow the public an opportunity to check out equipment from a wide range of local traders including Rodgers Fishing Tackle, River Mourne Guide/Guides Choice, Loop Tackle, Flight & Bite, Paul Gallagher Fine Art and Flies Springs Angling Centre, River Mourne Gun and Tackle and The Great Outdoors.

The ever popular Fly Tyers Row area will offer visitors the chance to watch fly dressers practice their craft and will include demonstrations from acclaimed tiers Arthur Greenwood, Joe Stitt and Brendan Garland, to name but a few.

The programme has a particular emphasis on inspirting young anglers and experienced and professional coaches from the Foyle River Catchment Outdoor Group CIC (Frogs Cic) who will be on-hand to train new, novice and experienced young anglers in game, coarse and sea angling.

Short workshops will cover casting, fish identification, river invertebrates, bait, lures, fly tying and water safety and enable participants to achieve the CAST Angling Starter certificate. ​ The full line up for the North West Angling Fair is available to view now at:

www.derrystrabane.com/anglingfair.