WW1 exhibition in Sion Mills

A PROJECT telling the stories of locals from the Sion Mills area who fought in World War 1 has concluded with an exhibition.

Presented by Sion Mills Community Forum, the exhibition held in The Bog Hall on Saturday marked the culmination of a long-running project by the Forum.

The project was facilitated by former BBC broadcaster and Highland Radio's, Frank Galligan and funded by Rural Housing Association.

It featured exhibits of artefacts including medals, weaponry, ammunition, hats and uniforms as well as poetry written by the group involved in preparing the exhibition.

There were also newspaper clippings and articles relaying the history of soldiers from the village and its hinterlands.

The free two-hour event was well attended, with donations also taken up in aid of Ukraine.

The Forum's Andy Patton, who had written a poem about his grandfather who served during WW1, said the project and Saturday's exhibition was a "massive success".

"We thank everyone for coming along. We also thank everyone for their donation to the Ukraine appeal - You were very generous one and all," he said.

"The content was amazing. All the participants were out of this world with their poetry and verse.

"My cousin Paul Rouse retold his father's stories from World War II, amazing and humbling.

"I had the honour of opening the proceedings with a slow air called 'Eventide' and our bugler William Sayers closed with the 'Last Post'.

Mr Patton also extended his thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of the exhibition.

"Sion Mills Community Forum thank all our funders. Also Ruth Montgomery (Rural Housing Association) and Frank Galligan for their tremendous effort in this WW1 project," he added.

"We also thank our exhibitors and to our main supplier Enniskillen Castle WW1 for their unique artefacts.

"We also thank our local clergy Rev Jonathan McFarland and Fr Thomas Canning for attending. Two very amazing men.

"Hopefully we have left no one out. You are all truly amazing human beings."