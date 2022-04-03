Eamon's bid to brighten up local area

A STRABANE man has embarked on an ambitious project to help brighten up his local area.

Eamon Cooke, well known throughout the area for his charitable endeavours, has instigated a 'Planting for Pollination' scheme in Springhill Park.

Assisted by a team of green-fingered volunteers, since last month he has been busy readying areas throughout the estate in an effort to improve not only the appearance of the area, but also to enhance its biodiversity.

Eamon successfully applied to the ‘Commoning Possibilities’ fund via St Columb's Park House for the project.

He explained: "Before Christmas I posted a status on Facebook looking for people to vote for an idea I put forward to a project called ‘Commoning Possibilities’.

"I put forward the idea of planting flowers for pollination in my area and put forward in total £150.

"The whole idea was to plant flowers from seeds to help bees, wasps and butterflies to pollinate and help all other wildlife.

"Not only will this help promote pollination but it will brighten up areas in our estate. I was successful in getting the funding.

"I couldn’t have done this without the votes of the people who voted so I thank them for voting."

Work on the ambitious venture began in earnest in February and Eamon and his team have been busy since loosening up and digging up areas to leave ready for planting seeds.

Part of Eamon's plans also include the provision of a community garden to grow various vegetables.

"I’ve strawberry plants which were donated to me and will be planted in this area. I will also plant the odd flower in here as well," he explained.

The local community group, Springhill Park Area and Youth Association (SPARYA), has also come on board to help jointly fund Eamon's idea to the tune of £250 and have involved local children and the men’s group in the project.

Planters have also been made with the assistance of the men's group from SPARYA using tyres and pallet boards.

These will be painted and located in various areas across Springhill in the coming months.

Children from SPARYA's Youth Club have also been lending a hand, with David Montgomery, from Acorn Farming, visiting recently to assist with starting the process of growing the seeds.

"When the flowers are ready to be planted which will be around the middle of May, start of June, again I will have the kids, and if any adults wish to help out, planting the flowers," Eamon added.

"Then we just have to watch them grow and flower. At the end of the season when flowers die off, I plan then all going well to take the kids out again to save the seeds in order to keep the cycle going next year again."

Eamon is also asking people to hold onto toilet roll tubes and kitchen roll tubes and give them to him as these will come in useful when planting the seeds, which also include peas and bean seeds.

They can be dropped off at the local community centre or his mother's house.

"I’ve no handling with the money from the both groups," he added. "If I want anything I go to the both groups and ask them to get it for me.

"Everything I am doing is totally just using my knowledge of gardening in order to help make Springhill Park a lot brighter during the summer months.

"I’m using any of my free time available in order to get the task done."

Eamon would like to thank everyone who has assisted and supported his venture to date.