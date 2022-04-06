Armagh-born author Sue left thrilled at literary medal nod

IN the opening line of Sue Divin’s début novel, Guard Your Heart, her lead character Aidan states ‘It was more miraculous than the virgin birth, me finishing sixth form…’.

And that’s pretty much how the Armagh author is feeling about being shortlisted for the 2022 Yoto Carnegie Medal.

She’s also thrilled to be part of a Triple Book Launch event in Armagh on April 23, with another local author, Byddi Lee and a Co Down author, Olivia Fitzsimons.

Author Sue Divin credits the creative writing scene in Armagh, including Flash Fiction Armagh and the John Hewitt Summer School, as being a big support in her professional development as a writer.

It was on the steps of the Market Place Theatre in July 2019 at the John Hewitt Summer School where she first heard she’d secured the publication deal for Guard Your Heart and her second novel, Truth Be Told which will be launched in Aonach Mhacha (Irish Cultural Centre).

The Carnegie Medal is the UK’s longest running and best-loved children’s book awards, recognising outstanding reading experiences created through writing and illustration in books for children and young people.

The equivalent perhaps of The Booker for adult writing or the BAFTA’s for films. The Carnegie is awarded annually by librarians for an outstanding book written in English (from anywhere in the world) for young people. Previous award winners include C.S. Lewis.

“I was blown away when I heard I was one of only eight shortlisted,” said Sue, who was at a literary event for Women’s Aid in Belfast when the news broke.

“I actually found it quite hard to process that I’d been shortlisted. It’s extremely rare for a début novel to reach this far in the competition.”

On World Book Day earlier in March, the author, a former pupil of the Armstrong Primary School and Royal School Armagh, won the Great Reads Award (Ireland).

That award is shortlisted by Irish school librarians and voted for by students.

“It was like Christmas only with all the celebration and none of the stress,” added Sue. “I’m truly humbled that Guard Your Heart created that empathy and connection with teenagers - and adults - across the island of Ireland.”

Tickets are already going fast for the Armagh triple book launch happening after Easter. The three female northern authors have joined forces to maximise the entertainment for the audience. They’ll join voices to celebrate the publication of their novels in a lively evening of readings, banter and audience Q&A.

Truth Be Told (Sue Divin) is a gritty, contemporary young adult quest, set in the legacy of The Troubles in Derry and Armagh and laced with dry wit, emotion and self-depreciating humour.

The Quiet Whispers Never Stop (Olivia Fitzsimons) is a story of love, obsession and escape, an uncompromising, lyrical tour-de-force that marks the arrival of an extraordinary new voice in Irish fiction.

The Rejuvenation Trilogy (Byddi Lee) is a speculative fiction thriller, kicking off in a near-future Armagh, exploring how society views the elderly and how far we’re prepared to go to stay forever young.

The launch, entitled ‘Triple Booked’, is on Saturday, April 23, at 7pm at Aonach Mhacha.

Tickets are free on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/276082629577 and the advice is to book sooner rather than later.