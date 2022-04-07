Translink bus drivers to go on strike later this month

Unite has confirmed initial dates for strike action on Ulsterbus and Metro bus services. These will be taken in conjunction with GMB who also represents bus workers at Translink.

The strike action planned will be a week, starting April 25 and concluding on May 1, as well as a single day on Friday, May 6.

The strike comes after members of the union overwhelmingly voted for industrial action after rejecting the latest Translink management pay offer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham expressed her support for the striking bus workers. She said, “These bus workers are frontline workers – they deserve respect and a pay increase. Translink needs to grasp that there’s a cost of living crisis destroying the value of wages and return with a more acceptable offer.

“Unite’s members have my full support and that of their union in taking this strike action for fairer pay.”

Unite deputy Regional Secretary Davy Thompson is lead officer for Translink, Northern Ireland’s bus and rail public transport provider. He added: “Unite represents the overwhelming majority of bus workers, and this strike action taken in conjunction with GMB which also represents bus workers will shut down all bus services.

“Bus workers deserve a pay increase. The ball is in the court of Translink management. They can to avoid this unnecessary and highly disruptive strike – they need to address our members’ legitimate pay expectations.”