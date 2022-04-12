Armagh's generosity shines through

WITH the eyes of the world fixed on eastern Europe in the past two months, people in Armagh are rising to the challenge of supporting those in Ukraine - in tandem with the annual Trócaire Lenten appeal.

All this against a backdrop of rapidly rising food, heating and petrol/diesel costs and the threat of personal hardship throughout 2022.

The focus of the 2022 Trócaire Appeal is on Zimbabwe, he decision to make the people of that impoverished East African country the principle beneficiaries having been taken shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Highlighting the generosity of people in Armagh, Fr Peter McAnenly told the Gazette, “Despite the challenging times that we're all living in, I have no doubt that the people will continue to rise to the challenge.

“The focus of this year's Trócaire Appeal – Zimbabwe – had just been launched when we were hit very quickly with the Ukrainian crisis,” he explained.

“The Irish Bishops called for a collection to be taken up in all churches in parishes throughout the country and we have just been totalling that.

“In the Armagh parish alone, for Ukraine we have received £15,650 plus 10,420 euros. So you're looking in the region of £23,000 – and money for that is still coming in.

“As for the annual Trócaire submissions, traditionally most of those come in over the Easter Triduum [Wednesday, April 13 – Saturday, April 16 this year] when the focus is Zimbabwe.”

Expressing his admiration for local people's selflessness Fr McAnenly said, “Again and again I see the absolute goodwill and generosity of the people in this community, so I have no reason to believe this year will be different.”

And stressing the importance of the roles of those who work tirelessly in support of the missions, he added, “The apostolic workers here in Armagh also do phenomenal work in terms of outreach to the missions. A lot of people here support those missions through those apostolic workers as a separate body, so that's something else to bear in mind.

“The people of this parish have been steadily supportive in all sorts of crises and already we have seen them rise to the latest challenge - the situation in Ukraine.

“For that reason I have no doubt that they will be wholly supportive of the annual Trócaire Appeal, too.

“As always, we will publish our annual Trócaire total, so the public can see exactly what has been raised as a result of the community's tremendous generosity.”

It was at last month's Spring 2022 General Meeting of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Maynooth where Armagh-based Archbishop Eamon Martin presided, that the devastating impacts of Covid-19 and climate change on Zimbabwe were stressed.

So too was the fact that for over 40 years Trócaire has been working in that country, providing humanitarian aid and food security as well as supporting women’s empowerment projects and championing human rights issues.

In recent years Zimbabwe has been wrestling with the twin challenges of Covid-19 and climate change. But now a third – a devastated economy – has arisen. These major crises have combined to exacerbate the problems faced by Zimbabwe's population of 15 million plus..

The World Food Programme cites 63% of those in Zimbabwe as living below the poverty-line.

Even before coronavirus struck, some 7.7 million were facing food shortages following drought and a cyclone in 2019.

The drought's continuation has added to the hardship of inhabitants whose misery now is compounded by soaring inflation.

Together Trócaire and its partner Caritas Bulawayo, are working closely with the community in the Matobo district of southern Zimbabwe.

At the outset of Lent - the season dedicated to prayer, fasting and charity – Irish Catholics were urged by their bishops and priests to pray for their sisters and brothers currently suffering in East Africa. As well as that they were asked to give generously to the 2022 Trócaire Appeal, either through their family Trócaire box or online at www.trocaire.org