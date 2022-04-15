£1.1m facelift funding for dozen borough properties

A NUMBER of properties in Armagh, Tandragee and Markethill are set to receive a facelift as part of a new £1.1 million programme.

The Empty to Occupied Programme is now getting underway, as 12 revitalisation projects receive money to support commercial property regeneration across the borough.

Funded by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and Department for Communities, the £1.1million scheme will support the replacement of derelict or vacant sites with attractive, high-spec and fit-for-purpose buildings.

The innovative regeneration scheme will support local revitalisation projects across Armagh, Tandragee, Markethill, Banbridge, Lurgan and Portadown, helping deliver a total investment of more than £4 million to the borough over the next two years.

With plans to redevelop commercial buildings into new retail, office and living accommodation, the programme is aimed at helping attract new tenants and reduce long-term vacancy in the borough’s urban centres.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr commented: “As a council, we are delighted to announce funding for twelve exciting and high quality projects under our Empty to Occupied Programme.

“Revitalising our high streets and reducing long-term vacancy continues to be a key priority for council and by leading on this regeneration initiative, we are committed to stimulating economic growth and boosting our local economy.

“These newly refurbished premises will also offer a positive impression of a place and create a welcoming environment for visitors, while instilling civic pride amongst local businesses and residents. I look forward to seeing these projects progress and the transformation they will bring to our urban centres!”

Breathing fresh air into the borough’s urban areas, the scheme will not only positively impact the appearance of local high streets, but it will also encourage a renewed sense of community spirit, helping contribute to the area’s long term viability and prosperity.

Projects will be delivered over the next two years, with all capital works being completed by June 2024.

The 12 properties are located 6 Ogle Street, 33 Scotch Street, and 17 -19 Lower English Street in Armagh; at Market Square in Markethill; 1 Church Street and 1 Armagh Road, in Tandragee; 5 and 65 Bridge Street, and 51 Church Street, Banbridge; 69-71 William Street and 43a High Street, Lurgan; and 52-56 Bridge Street, Portadown

This is the first time this scheme has been delivered and any further calls for applications will be dependent on additional funding becoming available.

For further information on the Empty to Occupied Programme, contact emptytooccupied@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.