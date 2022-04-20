GP recognises 'many patients are struggling to access services'

A MARKETHILL doctor has spoken of his regret that many patients in Northern Ireland are struggling to access GP services.

Dr Laurence Dorman, who is chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners in Northern Ireland however has made it clear “this is not the fault of hardworking doctors and practice teams”.

The Kilkeel-based GP blamed decades of underinvestment as the reason why general practices did not enter the Covid-19 pandemic in a good place.

“Issues around access were common, with many patients having to wait two weeks or more for a routine appointment with no flexibility in our system, to accommodate working people or the length of appointment times,” Dr Dorman said.

“While these pressures have been recently highlighted in the media, the challenges and pressures have been felt by GPs and practice teams for some time.

“Indeed, we have repeatedly called for a significant increase in financial support to general practice and the expansion of our GP workforce.

“Despite providing 95 per cent of care a patient will need across their lifetime, general practice in Northern Ireland receives only approximately eight per cent of government funding.

“In addition, our GP workforce has decreased in numbers, while demand is rising exponentially.

“It is no surprise that this has manifested itself in worsening patient access.”

Dr Dorman recognises and understands many patients are struggling to access services.

“This is deeply distressing for our GPs and staff, who want to be able to provide timely and compassionate care in their communities, but they are genuinely overwhelmed and cannot meet this current demand.

“Please know we are trying our very best, but despite all tireless efforts, we cannot meet demand at present.

“General practice is in crisis and that has been well articulated over the last number of days.

“It is now time for action; to invest in our community care services, expand the GP workforce, tackle unsustainable and unsafe workload levels and expand practice teams to include physiotherapists, mental health workers and other professionals.

“Patients deserve better, as do our exhausted, demoralised GPs and their practice teams,” Dr Dorman added.

Last week, it was revealed a ‘Phone First’ service which was introduced by GP surgeries at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic is to remain in place, despite reservations from some patients.

This involves patients being triaged on the phone, with face-to-face appointments only offered to the most seriously ill.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, patients were ablr to book appointments a number of weeks in advance and GPs would have been unaware of the patient’s problem until their visit.