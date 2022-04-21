Police chase after motor home stolen

POLICE were involved in a dramatic cross-border chase to recover a motor home stolen from the Tandragee area.

Tactical Support Group officers, the police helicopter and a police dog were involved in the operation along with Gardai across the border.

One man was arrested by Gardai following a search.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Earlier today (Wednesday, April 20) police received reports that a motor home had been stolen from the Tandragee area during a burglary.

“Local crews observed this motor home a while later on the Castleblaney Road near Carna, and with the assistance of The Graphites Tactical Support Group and police helicopter managed to locate it in a lane way with the two suspects making off on foot.

“Tactical Support Group officers gave chase into a wooded area where a police dog assisted in trying to locate them.”

“The suspects made their way across the border where one was apprehended by our colleagues in the Guards.

“If anyone has any information that may assist please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1460 20/04/22.”