Company behind Rushmere goes into administration

The administrators who have been appointed to oversee Rushmere Shopping Centre say they want to make sure shoppers and tenants see no impact.

Central Craigavon Ltd, the trading company behind Rushmere Shopping Centre and Moyallen Properties Limited, which owns Magowan West in Portadown, entered administration on April 7. The centres continue to operate as normal.

Related companies, Moyallen Woking Limited and Peacocks Centre, which own and operate the Peacocks Centre in Woking were placed into Administration on the same date.

Accounts filed by Central Craigavon Ltd show a loss of £32.6million in 2019, compared to a loss of £8million in 2018.

David Warnock and Stephen Tennant of Grant Thornton have been appointed Joint Administrators.

Stephen Cave, Head of Restructuring at Grant Thornton in Northern Ireland, said: “Our immediate priority has been to ensure the shopping centres continue to trade as normal under the ultimate control of the Administrators, with no operational impact for tenants or shoppers.

“We have and will continue to liaise with key stakeholders, as we manage the position and consider future options.

“Whilst shopping centre retail inevitably suffered during the pandemic, it is great to see strong footfall levels back across the centres, and we are delighted that works are now under way for the exciting addition of Primark to Rushmere later in the year, to enhance and complement existing retailer offerings.”

Traders in the centre were informed last Tuesday (April 12) in a letter seen by the Belfast Telegraph.

It reads: “As a result of the company entering administration, the affairs, business and property of the company are now managed by the joint administrators, who act as agents of the company, without personal liability.

"Please note that Rushmere Shopping Centre will continue to be run as normal and all rents and service charges should continue to be paid to the current managing agent, Osborne King.”