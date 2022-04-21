New £3m town youth centre plan approved

PLANS for a new youth centre in Strabane town centre have been approved, the Strabane Weekly News can reveal.

The preferred location for the centre - which is expected to cost around £3m - has previously been disclosed as an area of land on the Railway Road, adjacent to the Alley Theatre.

The business case for the project, which is being led by the Education Authority (EA), was formally submitted to the Department for Education last March.

A spokesperson for the EA confirmed that funding has been passed by the department, with the scheme now progressing to the next stage.

“We are pleased to say that the business case for funding the youth centre has been signed off by the Department of Education," the spokesperson said.

"We now intend to appoint a design team to take the scheme forward.

"We believe this youth centre will have a positive impact, and go a long way in addressing the needs of the children and young people in the Strabane area."

Meanwhile, the a spokesperson for the DE added: “The business case for Strabane youth provision has been approved for approximately £3m.

“The Education Authority will take this forward and seek to appoint a design team.

"Work is expected to start on site by early 2024.”