PSNI reflect on 'busy weekend'

District Commander Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said: “It was a busy weekend on the North Coast, as it always is over the Easter holidays, and I would like to thank our colleagues in the Council, Translink and DVA and also in the Ambulance and Fire Service, for all their assistance.

“Over the course of the weekend there were five arrests for public order offences including for disorderly behaviour, common assault and assault on police. There were also a number of fixed penalty notices issued for offences such as disorderly behaviour.

"Given the number of visitors to the area over the course of the long weekend this was a good result. Good engagement from our officers with the visitors, residents, and local businesses ensured that people were happy, reassured, and free to enjoy the day safely.

“Meanwhile, in conjunction with Driving & Vehicle Agency (DVA), a vehicle safety operation was launched. To date, 34 vehicles were examined with 24 of these vehicles issued with an immediate prohibition. This means that the vehicle was not roadworthy and not permitted to continue on the road. One vehicle that we stopped had 13 faults, each one of which could have caused a serious road traffic collision.

“Additionally, there were 518 excess speed detections between Friday and Monday (15-19th April), thanks to the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership mobile camera vans. A number of drivers were also issued with fixed penalty notices for other motoring offences including mobile phone use and anti-social driving.

"The policing operation we put in place at the railways stations in partnership with Translink ensured that everyone got to and from the Port' safely and we are grateful for the support we got from the staff at all the stations and on board the trains.

“As always, we are grateful for the support of residents, businesses and visitors during these big events. We are very much part of the community here on the north coast and it is in all our interests to ensure that our towns are safe and vibrant areas for people to live, work and visit.”