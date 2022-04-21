Tromra Road reopened following collision

Police received a report shortly before 12.55pm today (Thursday 21st April) of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle at Tromra Road, Cushendall.



Sergeant McCann said: “Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital for treatment for a leg injury.



“Minor damage was caused to the car. The road, which was closed for a period of time following the incident, has now been re-opened to traffic.



“There are no further details at this time.”