Returned for trial on 'high violence' charges

A TWENTY-five-year-old Caledon man is to stand trial on multiple high violence charges arising from an alleged incident last year.

Appearing in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court was Jack Deveney from Minterburn Road, who is accused of causing actual bodily harm to a male, four counts of lesser assaults and three counts of threatening to kill him.

There are also single counts of possessing a hammer as an offensive weapon, threatening to destroy the male’s car windows and damaging his greenhouse.

Offending is alleged to have occurred at various times between 2 and 4 July, 2021.

Deveney entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

A defence barrister said he estimated a trial will last 3-4 days.

Judge Peter Irvine QC remanded the accused on continuing bail to attend for trial on June 22.

