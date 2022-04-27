Fire at derelict building started deliberately - Police

POLICE in Strabane are investigating a fire at a derelict building on Milltown Road in the town last night.

Officers attended the scene of the blaze, which was reported at around 7.30pm, along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire, which caused damage to the building, is being treated as having been started deliberately.

Inspector Ken McDermott says enquiries into this incident are ongoing and appeals to anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 7.30pm and saw any suspicious behaviour, or has information about this incident, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1665 of 26/04/22.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/