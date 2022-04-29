Arrest following seizure of £3,000 worth of drugs in Newtownstewart

POLICE from Castlederg, Newtownstewart and Sion Mills Neighbourhood Policing Team have seized suspected Class A and Class B drugs during a search.



The suspected cocaine and cannabis were seized during a search of an address in Newtownstewart on April 28, and have a combined estimated street value of approximately £3,000.

Officers also seized drug-related paraphernalia.



A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences has since been bailed, pending further enquiries.



Constable McAuley said: "Drugs have no place in our community, and we will continue to do all we can to detect and prevent those who possess, deal and financially benefit from drug dealing.

"I’m appealing to anyone with information about drug misuse, or drug dealing, to call us on the non-emergency number 101 or contact a member of the Neighbourhood team directly."



Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via:

http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

