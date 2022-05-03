Sustainable messaging signs secured for Ballycastle beach

SINN Féin Councillor, Cara McShane, says she is delighted to have secured 'sustainable messaging' signs on Ballycastle beach.

Cllr McShane had campaigned for the signage since being contacted by local residents, to create an environmentally friendly welcome to people using the beach.

Cllr Cara McShane said: “We want to remind people through polite messaging, to leave only their footprints in the sand.

“While many volunteers collect rubbish from our coastline on a daily basis, we want to send out a positive message to everyone that not leaving any rubbish behind, we are creating a cleaner and safer place for beachgoers as well as facilitating marine conservation.

“Ballycastle is an increasingly popular seaside destination and it has recently won the ‘Best Place to Live’ accolade once again.

“It is important that we do everything that we can to keep our community clean and to protect our environment.

“I am delighted that Council has agreed with my request and will now confirm costings before proceeding to erect the signage in Ballycastle and other areas across Causeway Coast and Glens.”