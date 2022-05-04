Plaque for Captain Kevin MacIntyre reinstated at former barracks

DONEGAL County Council has reinstated the MacIntyre House plaque at the former Army Barracks in Lifford in honour of the late Captain Kevin MacIntyre.

The plaque was installed at the Officers Mess building with Kevin’s family, friends and former colleagues including Lt Col Stephen Morgan, Officer Commanding 28th Infantry Battalion and Commandant Pat Early, retired former Battalion Commander of the 24th Infantry Battalion, in atttendance.

They were warmly welcomed by elected members and officials of Donegal County Council led by the chair of the Lifford/Stranorlar Municipal District, councillor Gerry Crawford, who had initially proposed the motion to council to formally recognise the naming of MacIntyre House.

On behalf of the MacIntyre family, Kevin’s daughter Anne Marie McNally unveiled the plaque and thanked everyone for attending this special event to remember their late father.

Speaking at the event, councillor Crawford said@ ‘Kevin MacIntyre was from a family with strong ties to Lifford and Donegal County Council, going back to his grandfather Andrew.

"Kevin was involved in many projects locally including his efforts with others to help restore the roof of the Old Courthouse and his involvement in the setting up of Highland Radio.

"His employment with the P&T had a very positive influence to enable the Defence Forces to obtain this campus."

In closing the event, councillor Crawford thanked Eugene McCosker, a former council employee, who played a major part in the council’s acquisition of the barracks and those who helped with the event on the day, namely Olive Gillespie, area manager and Sharleen Tinney, Lifford Stranorlar MD, council’s building facilities and reprographics staff.

Refreshments and a display of old photographs were held afterwards in the Old Courthouse.