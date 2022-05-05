Woman injured in Richhill crash

A WOMAN was taken to hospital following at two vehicle collision in the Dobbin Road area of Richhill on Wednesday (May 4)..

Police received a report of the road traffic collision around 5.25pm.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

One woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1487 of 4/5/22.

The road was cleared by 8:45pm