New rural CARE project officially launched

A FANTASTIC day was had by all at the official launch of the CARE Project (Collective Approach to Rural Exclusion) in Artigarvan Community Hall.

A huge crowd attended to hear about the new project which will be delivered in the Artigarvan, Donemana, Park and Sperrin Wards.

The four-year project which is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund will enable the project partners to work jointly to deliver a health and wellbeing project for the over 55 plus age group in the rural area.

People will be encouraged to participate in a wide range of opportunities to help them to stay active and connect with their community.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland director of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “It’s great to see this project officially launched and providing activities to improve the health and wellbeing of older people in this rural area and bringing them together to reduce isolation and loneliness.

“National Lottery players raise more than £30 million every week across the UK for good causes like this, and they can be proud to know that it is making such a difference to people in Northern Ireland.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, who was also in attendance said he was delighted to see the rural areas being funded by The National Lottery Community Fund providing much needed activities and services.

The CARE project team would like to thank everyone who came along to support the event and making the day a great success.

Anyone looking for further information on the project being delivered in the Artigarvan and Donemana areas is asked to contact David, the project officer, on 02871 397990 Monday to Friday from 9am to 3.30pm.

You can also email careproject2022@gmail.com or search Dennett Interchange on Facebook.

The management lead for the project is Learmount Community Development Group Ltd working in partnership with Dennett Interchange Ltd, Glenelly Development Trust Ltd, Artigarvan Community Response and Brighter Ballymagorry Development Group.