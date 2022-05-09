Former Tayto director dies

A FORMER Director of Tandragee’s Tayto (NI) Ltd has passed away.

Brian Stewart Hutchinson passed away peacefully at his home in Tandragee on Saturday, May 7.

He was the dearly beloved son of the late Thomas and Anna. Loving brother of Anne, Raymond and Stephen.

Funeral service on Tuesday 10th May at 2pm in Joseph Poots & Son funeral home, Portadown, followed by burial in Kernan cemetery. House private.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable by cheque or postal order to Marie Currie Cancer Care c/o Joseph Poots and Son Funeral Directors, 42-44 Bridge Street, Portadown, BT63 5AE.

Mr Hutchinson would have been 72 in July and had retired as a director of Tayto (NI) Ltd in October 2009.