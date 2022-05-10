Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Tuesday 10 May 2022 23:18
Here's the national weather forecast from the Met Office for Wednesday, May 11.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Claim Cusher area losing out on roads spending
Irwin makes memories money can't buy
IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield crowned champions despite Reds' win
IRISH LEAGUE: Title race goes down to the final day
Domestic championships at Kirkistown this Saturday
Belfast Giant takes giant leap to become an ambassador for Action Mental Health
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Armagh shrug off stubborn Antrim
Armagh AC looking back and getting ready to move forward
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ulster Gazette
56 Scotch Street, Armagh
BT61 7DQ
Tel: 028 3752 2639