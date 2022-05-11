Police appeal for information after Portstewart traffic collision

Police are appealing for information following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Station Road area of Portstewart shortly before 1.55am on Wednesday, May 11.

Inspector O’Brien said: “Officers attended the scene where it is believed that a green BMW M3 collided with walls outside a number of properties, causing extensive damage. Significant damage was also sustained by the vehicle.

“When officers arrived there was no-one in the car and, at this stage, we are treating this as a hit-and-run road traffic collision. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and the identity of those involved.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have any information about the movements of this vehicle prior to the collision, including dash cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 79 of 11/5/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.