A NEWLY reopened pub is bringing a flavour of Emmerdale to Donemana!

'The Woolpack' officially opened it's doors, coinciding with a well-attended 10th anniversay tractor run in memory of Ryan McAleer.

And it's safe to say lovers of the TV soap will love the newly refurbished bar even more - and boasting warm surrounds and a friendly service, visitors will feel right and home and as if they are enjoying a pint in Emmerdale itself!

And while Sam and Zak Dingle weren't in attendance for the grand opening, the Devine family were joined by William McClintock, Irish International cricketer and Donemana Cricket Club Captain, to officially reopen the premises to the public.

Proprieters, John and wife Caroline have extended thanks to all their customers for the support over the years and all the tradesmen and workers for getting it finished up in time for the opening, day which was planned for the Last Tractor run in memory on Ryan McAleers 10th Anniversary.

Mr Devine said: "This was a very successful event with a fantastic turnout of well over 100 people and a massive crowd of people.

"We are very proud of out customers and staff who helped in every way they could to make the day possible and want to thank them again, and thanks must also go to all the tractor drivers and owners who took off to turn out on the day. The proceeds from this event goes to Foyle search and rescue."

The pub is situated at 1 Longland Road, Donemana.