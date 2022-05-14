Patrick takes the reins at Linwoods

THERE’S been a change of leadership at Armagh based Linwood Foods, with the reins of power passing from father to son.

Linwoods, one of Ireland’s leading health food brands has announced the appointment of Patrick Woods to Managing Director.

Patrick takes over the role from his father John Woods who led the company for the past 60 years. John will continue to have a key strategic role in the company.

Patrick who has worked in the business since a teenager has a background in food and nutrition having qualified with a degree in Food Nutrition and Health from CAFRE.

He has two younger siblings Joseph and Ellen, both of whom are also involved in the business.

Patrick is particularly keen to improve on the sustainability side of the Linwoods business through manufacturing and packaging.

Started over 50 years ago with a small local shop owned by the Woods family in Co. Armagh, Linwoods is today one of Ireland’s leading health food brands having experienced an increase in turnover of 17% in 2020-2021.

The company aims to enhance people’s health and wellbeing, helping them feel great everyday by providing sustainable and healthy food.

Patrick is married to Laura, and has a three-year-old daughter Aoife.

Outside of work, he is immersed in GAA and his local club Madden Raparees where he is currently chairperson.

He also enjoys outdoor exercise regularly such as cycling and walking.

Patrick intends to continue to grow the business with Innovation and Sustainability as key pillars going forward.

His vision for the future of Linwoods can be distilled down to Sustainable Health - both sustainable from a personal point of view where nutrition and diet play a key role in peoples long term health and wellness, and also sustainable for the planet by promoting plant based foods and transitioning the business to Carbon neutrality over the coming decade.