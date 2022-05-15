Hospice Chaplain in Skydive Challenge

ONE of the Southern Area Hospice Chaplaincy team, Rev Matthew Hagan has signed up to take part in a ‘Skydive for the Hospice’ on Saturday, May 21.

When Matthew is not helping patients and their families by providing chaplaincy support, he is also helping the fundraising team by taking part in challenges to raise much needed funds for our local hospice services.

Matthew, who is a well-known Church of Ireland Rector of Tynan, Aghavilly and Middletown, has provided care and support to many patients and their families since he became a chaplain in the hospice almost 13 years ago.

If you would like to support Matthew, you can do so by following this link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matthewhagan or by giving him donations in person or sending them to him at the hospice.

Southern Area Hospice Services relies so heavily on fundraising initiatives to enable them to continue to provide the care and support they do in the Southern Trust area.

Fundraising officer, James McCaffrey said: “Matthew is no stranger to fundraising for our hospice having completed a 5k a day challenge in 2020.

“I was delighted when he called me and said he would like to challenge himself once again and sign up for our Skydive. We really appreciate his efforts and support.”

Good luck Matthew.