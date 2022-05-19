Mark shows he's a cut above the rest

“IF you give good, you get good,” that was the reaction of local barber Mark McSherry as he celebrated winning a top trade award.

Mark who runs The Barber of Lower English Street, Armagh added yet another trophy to his name, after picking up the Barber/Male Grooming Salon of the Year award at the prestigious NI Beauty Excellence Awards, which took place in Belfast.

The Awards saw a host of homegrown salons, clinics, spas, specialists and products rewarded for their innovation and motivation to see through the past two years.

The iconic Armagh City shop saw off competition from two other outlets to be crowned the winner in their category, decided by a professional panel of hair, beauty and aesthetic experts from across Northern Ireland.

Judges said, “Mark McSherry is an asset to the community, looking beyond his front door and has positioned his business as an important part of the community, creating a sanctuary and escapism for clients as well as always improving their offerings through educating himself on the latest trends.”

Giving his reaction Mark said, “I’m over the moon absolutely delighted.

“The last time the awards took place was in 2019 and we got highly commended, we went one better this time.”

Mark will be in business 21 years this year and has a lot to celebrate not only taking this award but he was also recently named a Master Barber, one of only two in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I’m just glad to be working after Covid.

“I’ve always said you give good, you get good and over Covid I stuck to the rules and did my bit for charity and the local community.”

Mark, a keen Manchester United supporter, is also hoping to produce a quadruple of his own as he is currently in the running for three more prestigious awards.

He’s a finalist in The Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty awards in two categories, the British Hair and Beauty Awards (where he hopes to retain his two titles) and The Salon magazine awards to take place in London.

But for Mark it isn’t about the accolades as he said, “I’m just glad to be doing what I’m doing. I’m happy going to work every day.”

One of the judges for the NI Beauty Excellence Awards Paul Stafford commented; “What an inspirational night. We have some of the most dynamic and innovative hair, beauty and aesthetic businesses right across Northern Ireland, and it was a pleasure to be in the room with them all and feel the buzz of passion for our industry.

“We received more than double the amount of entries from our inaugural event in 2019, which just goes to show how determined these businesses are in bringing new and exciting products and services to Northern Ireland, training up the next generation of stylists and clinicians, and providing valued and professional services in Northern Ireland. Congratulations to all our finalists, highly commended and winning businesses.”

The NI Beauty Excellence Awards 2022 took place at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast and were hosted by Pamela Ballantinehh

The Awards were organised by Weir Events.