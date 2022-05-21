Gearing up for Armagh's car and bike show

THE Armagh City Car and Bike Show is driving into the Orchard county this summer on Sunday, June 26, at the historic Shambles Market, with up to 150 vehicles on display from midday.

The viewing public will decide who walks away with a trophy for best car, best bike and show favourites.

Face painting and balloons for the kids alongside on-site catering everyone is welcome to enjoy the relaxed event.

Vehicle entry, at just £8 is in advance only and includes a driver/rider and one passenger, while spectator tickets are at the gate with admission £8, a reduced rate of £5 for 13-16-year-olds and free for 12 and under.

Family ticket (two adults and up to two teens) will be available too at £20. The public can access the event by foot (only) at the Cathedral Road entrance.

Organisers, who have held events in Galway and Dundalk in the past, have had an influx of entries from a wide variety pf vehicles .

More details at WillPromotion.com/armaghcity and https://www.facebook.com/events/354042456676466h