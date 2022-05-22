Warrior Kid gala night raises £81,000 for cancer charities

THE family of a Ballymacnab youngster has thanked all those who supported a recent gala night in the Armagh City Hotel.

The night raised an incredible £81,000 which will be split between three charities - The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, Young Lives vs Cancer and Angel Wishes.

The night was inspired by ten-year-old Niall Smyth, who has been fighting leukaemia since he was just six years old.

The fundraiser was run under the banner of the Warrior Kid Foundation - inspired by Niall’s bravery in the face of adversity.

Niall’s mum Siobhan said the family had been ‘blown away’ by the incredible support it had received from the Ballymacnab community and those further afield as well as local businesses and sporting clubs.

She said: “We are delighted to announce that our Warrior Kids Fight Against Leukaemia campaign has raised an amazing £81,000.

“This money will go towards our three amazing charities and will provide them with the funds they need to continue to support other children and families on their cancer journeys.

“We as a family are delighted to be able to give back to them in appreciation of all the support they provided us with throughout Niall's journey and we would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person for their generosity and support throughout our campaign, we really appreciate it.”

Describing Niall’s ‘journey’, Siobhan said, “He was diagnosed on January 3, 2019. He spent the first eight weeks as an inpatient in the Royal in the haematology ward, he finished treatment on Easter Sunday just past.

“He was six when he was diagnosed and he spent his seventh birthday, very, very ill in the Royal. That was February 6, 2019.

“He got home towards the end of February and has been an outpatient ever since.”

She said, “ Treatment went well but it’s extremely intense. It’s a very long journey, three and a half years for wee boys who have leukaemia, for wee girls it’s two and a half years. Wee boys need that wee bit longer getting there.

“It’s had its challenges but he’s done remarkably well, he has good days and bad days.”

Battling leukaemia is obviously bad enough in the best of circumstances but doing it during a pandemic brought even more problems.

Siobhan explained, “We were just getting a wee sense of normality and he’d got back to school and then Covid hit so he was classed as extremely vulnerable so the whole house had to lockdown again.

“My eldest son, to continue work had to move out of home. It was a really difficult time. You knew what you were dealing with, with leukaemia, but nobody knew how these children would react to Covid so it was a really big fear then, but then he was reclassified at the stage of treatment he was at, and with a bit more insight, he was classed as vulnerable.

“That was brilliant when they changed that. It meant he was able to go back to school when the schools reopened and just be an ordinary kid, which is just what he wants to be.

“When we were in the ward, we didn’t realise the children’s cancer ward is partly funded by a charity so that was one of our charities and another one we went for is Angel Wishes which is a local charity, run by a lady Gaye Kerr. She’s lost two children in the haematology ward so she set this charity up, her motto is to make children smile again and that’s just what they do.

“They are fantastic with providing support, emotional support to parents and wee gifts to the children, financial support to their families and they organise wee nights out.

“They have very good people in the Odyssey, they would organise trips out to that or to the bowling centre in Lisburn.

“Those wee outings were fantastic for families like us, we got to meet other families in similar circumstances, you were away from the hospital setting and was a wee bit of family time.

“The first time we went was at the end of June after Niall was diagnosed and that was the first time we had been anywhere as a family, going out for a meal you’d be petrified of germs and bugs and infections because the children are so immune suppressed.

“They (the charity) had organised that the whole bowling place was closed to the public and there was also a deep clean done before the families could go into it. This was long, long before Covid even was a thing so we were living that life of being petrified of infection even before Covid became a thing.

“The third charity was Young Lives vs Cancer. That charity has ‘home from homes’ in Belfast, they have one beside the Royal and one beside the City hospital.

That’s where families like ours stay. If you meet the criteria of living a certain distance from Belfast, you can have a room. So then me and my husband, Kevin, would have taken turns of staying with Niall at night and one of us would have stayed over in the house and you’d have got facilities for washing your clothes and making food and there’s a living room where you can chill out with the other members of the family that aren’t in the hospital.”

Deciding they wanted to give something back to the charities that had supported them so well, they organised a gala fundraising evening.

Siobhan explained, “We had this event arranged for April 2020 so obviously Covid happened and it had to be cancelled so we reorganised back in November for it to happen in April.

“It was absolutely fantastic the amount of support we got from the local community in Ballymacnab and all the surrounding friends and neighbours and businesses.

“It’s just been amazing the amount of goodwill that’s out there and even at times like this when things are so tight for people their generosity is just amazing.

“We had a really good night everybody just seemed to be so happy. Albeit it was a very emotional night for us , there were sad times in the night but we wanted to portray the real life of a child with cancer but we also wanted to portray a message of hope, that there is life after cancer.”

Siobhan added, “When we were first told about Niall’s diagnosis we thought our world had ended, but thankfully we were one of the very lucky families who have this outcome.

“I’d also like to be mindful of those families who didn’t have the same outcome as us and unfortunately there was quite a few of those we have met where their wee precious children are no longer with them.

“That was tough.”

The fundraising effort raised around £81,000, “It has way exceeded what we had thought when we planned it, my husband had in his head maybe £30,000 or £40,000 so I mean we’re just blown away with the support this has got. We are absolutely delighted with the support this has got.”

Niall attends Foley PS in Ballymacnab and like many 10-year-old boys loves his sport.

“He loves Gaelic football and he loves soccer. He played Gaelic football for our local club here the Round Towers in Ballymacnab and he also played soccer for Keady Academy in Keady,” Siobhan said.

“Since his diagnosis he decided he wanted to take up hurling, so he’s now a member of the Keady hurling club.

“The support we have got from sporting clubs has been amazing.

“Everybody in the parish knows Niall and watches out for Niall and they’re queuing up to be helping with things.

“His school were absolutely fantastic, they were so attentive to him and were so careful especially with Covid when he went back to school.

“I couldn’t thank Mr McCrory and all the staff there enough for keeping Niall so safe. It’s not an easy job keeping bugs out of schools but somehow or other Niall never had any issues or any instance where he took poorly in school or anything the whole way through his journey.”

Niall has another year of primary school to go through, something his mum is grateful for as it will give him time to catch up.

He has an older brother Eoin and two sisters Eimear and Aine, who have all given their family tremendous support.